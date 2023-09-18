BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($29.03) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,150 ($26.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.41) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,715 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,309.29 ($28.90).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,382 ($29.81) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,308.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,368.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,028 ($25.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.05). The company has a market cap of £120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.31, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 6,699.03%.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.