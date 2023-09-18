Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.3 %

PSA traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.62. 132,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $266.01 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

