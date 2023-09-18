Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,749 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after buying an additional 414,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.66. The company had a trading volume of 877,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,930. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

