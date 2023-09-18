Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $156.93. 275,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

