Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 51.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.24. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

