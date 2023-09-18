BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 833 call options.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $7.41. 2,701,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,590. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

