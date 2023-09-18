Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 5.4%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.06. 214,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 979,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several brokerages have commented on BHVN. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,925,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,078,834.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. RP Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after buying an additional 1,825,396 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth about $20,709,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,724,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth about $16,485,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

