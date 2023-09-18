BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $71.00.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

