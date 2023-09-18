BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.38 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $375.16 million and $20.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009484 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002483 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001699 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000039 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $21,292,611.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.