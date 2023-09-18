BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $69.38 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.