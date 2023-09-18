BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) a C$8.25 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$197.05 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.576507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

