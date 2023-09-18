Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.08. The stock has a market cap of C$340.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.45 and a 52 week high of C$16.84.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

