Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TSE BYD opened at C$252.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$164.90 and a 12 month high of C$256.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$242.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$234.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4502513 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.55%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

