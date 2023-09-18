Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.45. Braskem shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 112,683 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Braskem Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%.

Institutional Trading of Braskem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth about $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth about $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

