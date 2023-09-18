Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

BMY stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.