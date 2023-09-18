Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Overweight Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $851.68 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $875.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $763.54. The stock has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

