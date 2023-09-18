Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $9.63

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 328,337 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 663,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157,266 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

