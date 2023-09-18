Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $289.79

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.79.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $255.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.09. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

