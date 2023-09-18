Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $54.91

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $81.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

