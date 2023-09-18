BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

