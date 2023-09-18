BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $14.67 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.16. The company had a trading volume of 407,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $441.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.