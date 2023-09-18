BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,809. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

