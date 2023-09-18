BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.85 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $121.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,501,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

