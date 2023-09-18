BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 354,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,154. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.