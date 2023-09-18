BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

INTU traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $534.83. The stock had a trading volume of 125,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.33. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

