BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PXD traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.42. 133,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

