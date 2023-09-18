BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 839 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

