Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,294 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $164.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

