Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,294 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,294 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WMT opened at $164.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
