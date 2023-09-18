Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE AXP traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $161.34. 526,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
