Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AXP traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $161.34. 526,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.63. The company has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

