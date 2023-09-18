Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 9,545,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,031,043. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.