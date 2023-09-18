Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $410,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. 459,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,459. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

