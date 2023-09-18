Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.90. 348,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,842. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $247.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

