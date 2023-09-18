Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898,246. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

