Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 1,347 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 355,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,541,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

