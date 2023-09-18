Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 314 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $582,000. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $122.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.