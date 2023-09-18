Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,504 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $121.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.93. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

