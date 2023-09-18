Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Equifax by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $196.86 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Equifax

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.