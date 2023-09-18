Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCN opened at $21.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
