Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0508 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

