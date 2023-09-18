Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 60,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $44.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

