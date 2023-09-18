Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 4,775 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

