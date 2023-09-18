Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

