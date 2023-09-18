Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $101.96 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.