Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,597 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.19 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

