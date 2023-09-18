Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $114.76 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

View Our Latest Report on LEN

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.