Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $136.08 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.