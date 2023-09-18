Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 406 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $89,142,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $70,236,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

