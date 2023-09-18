Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 4,915 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 81,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $96.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

