Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.