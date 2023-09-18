Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $15.96

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.76. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 3,119 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

